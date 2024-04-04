Corey and Tom lead the way as Police Boxing Club debutants dazzle

From the left, Corey Allen, Martin Owen and Sefin Ismail.

​The 13 year-old delivered a smashing debut display to beat his opponent in the Fenland Sparta ABC show in Chatteris.

Allen dominated the bout with his quality jab against a tough front foot fighter to clinch a comfortable points win.

Sefin Ismail (12) also took part in his first competitive fight at the Fenland show. He was involved in a tough toe-to-toe battle and just came up short despite an encouraging performance.

Martin Owen (left) and Tom Embleton.

An even younger boxer made his debut in a skills bout, a contest which doesn’t get judged, and 11 year-old Martin Owen impressed his coaches with brilliant work on the inside against a taller opponent.

Owen was in action again at the Billericay and Wickford show the following day and the little powerhouse was even more impressive against an even taller opponent!

Also in action here was 16 year-old Tom Embleton who won his first competitive fight on points in style. Embleton dominated the 65kg bout with brilliant boxing and class long shots that forced a standing eight count in the second round.

Kian Aragosa (14), a more experienced fighter, was in action at the Islington Show and lost on points to a strong home boxer at 47kg.