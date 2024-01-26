COPS star Jacob enjoyed a cracker of a year in 2023

Jacob Bacon with some of the trophies he won in 2023.

​Jacob Bacon (13) enjoyed a stellar 2023 racking up some outstanding numbers and winning a mass of trophies.

The teenager won 113 gold medals and five ‘top boy’ awards at a variety of meets and galas.

He won 12 golds at the Cambridgeshire County Championships and nine golds at the East Regional Championships. He was named county champion and the best regional athlete.

Jacob also set five county records across three events, the backstroke, butterfly and freestyle.

The Stamford schoolboy also recorded a big win in the 100m butterfly in a national county event and his form was so good throughout the year he is ranked in the top 15 in the UK in eight events ranging from 50m to 1500m.