COPs are a force to be reckoned with in and out of the water

Gold medal winning mixed relay team, from left, Joshua Sackree, Belle Cameron, Kian Lee, Vanessa Cimermanova.

​City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) celebrated an exceptional weekend at the East Region Winter Championships in Luton.

​In addition to bringing home an impressive medal tally, COPS was named Swim England’s ‘Club of the Year’ for the East Region, while Head Coach Ben Negus received the Swimming Performance Pathway ‘Coach of the Year’ award.

Both COPS and coach Negus are now automatically in contention for the National titles at the Swim England Awards, set for Saturday, November 30 in Birmingham.

in Luton, COPS’ 28 swimmers – representing the performance, age group performance, competitive plus, and masters teams – secured four gold medals, five silver medals and three bronze medals, along with 31 finals appearances.

Vanessa Cimermanova.

The swimmers’ hard work and commitment were evident as they went head-to-head with some of the region’s finest talent.

Among the standout performances, Belle Cameron took home a gold and two silver medals, Vanesa Cimermanova earned a gold and a silver medal, and Sadie Hunter added a gold medal to the club’s haul.

Additional podium finishes included Josh Sackree with a silver medal and bronze medal and Jacob Bacon who won a bronze medal.

The mixed freestyle relay team featuring Josh Sackree, Olivia Minett, Kian Lee, and Jess Shaw also won a brilliant gold medal as did the mixed medley relay team of Vanesa Cimermanova, Belle Cameron, Kian Lee, and Josh Sackree.

Belle Cameron.

Numerous COPS athletes also achieved finals placements, including Olivia Minett, Shahd Mohamed, Vanesa Cimermanova, Belle Cameron, Sadie Hunter, Anabelle Kett, Josh Sackree, Kian Lee, Jacob Bacon, Kieran Ng, Patryk Nowak, and Frank Lamb.

Recognition by Swim England for the club and coach Negus further highlights the club’s success and growth.

These awards underscore the impact of COPS and the dedication of coach Negus to developing athletes who not only achieve top results, but also embody sportsmanship and resilience.

Coach Negus shared his pride in the club’s achievements, stating, “The recognition from Swim England and our results at the East Region Championships reflect the passion, dedication, and hard work of our swimmers, coaches, and community.

"We’re thrilled to represent the East Region and look forward to attending the National awards later this month.”

COPs are up against seven other clubs for the national award including City of Liverpool and City of Leeds.