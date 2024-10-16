Harry Cook in action at Brands Hatch. Photo Matt Anthony.

​Guyhirn's rising motorcycle racing star, Harry Cook, made a spectacular debut in the ‘Pirelli National Sportbike with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance’ class at Brands Hatch in the final race weekend of the season.

​Cook, who had never ridden his Triumph before, showcased his exceptional talent and adaptability by securing an impressive top-10 finish.

The 17 year-old local lad, transitioning from the Supersport Cup class, proved he's a force to be reckoned with in this more competitive field.

In the qualifying session, Cook put his Triumph Daytona 660 in 13th position with a lap time of 1:34.769, an outstanding achievement considering his limited time with the new machine.

Race One then saw Cook demonstrate his racing prowess as he climbed three positions to finish in a remarkable 10th place.

His lap times consistently improved throughout the race, with his best time of 1:35.635 indicating his growing comfort with the Triumph.

Building on his strong first race performance, Cook started Race Two the following day from seventh position on the grid.

Despite facing stiff competition from more experienced riders in the class, he maintained his composure and crossed the finish line in 13th place, solidifying his position as a top-15 rider in his very first weekend in the class.

Cook commented, "Not a bad start to my Triumph career. We have gone from not having ridden the bike to being inside the top 10 inside 48 hours, and then to start the second race from P7, so all the hard work is paying off.

"I want to say thanks to all my team and sponsors for making this happen and thanks to Macadam & Triumph Racing for making this possible."

Cook's superb debut in the Pirelli National Sportbike class suggests a bright future ahead.

His ability to adapt quickly to a new bike and immediately compete at a high level bodes well for the 2025 season, when he is expected to be a regular frontrunner.

As the Peterborough area continues to produce talented motorcycle racers, Cook's performance at Brands Hatch proves he's ready to carry that particular torch forward.