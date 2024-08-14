Cook served up a great Superbike performance after tactical switch

Harry Cook in action at Thruxton. Photo: Matt Anthony.

​Guyhirn-based motorcycle rider Harry Cook returned to form in the British Supersport Championship's seventh round at Thruxton.

After a challenging start to the year on a Kawasaki, the team returned to their trusty MV Agusta machine.

And Cook, competing in the HEL Performance Supersport Cup category within the Quattro Group, showed immediate improvements.

The weekend began promisingly in qualifying with Cook securing 4th in his class and 33rd overall.

"We had the pace, but we encountered a set-up issue," Cook explained. "Fortunately, we were able to identify it and resolve it quickly."

The sprint race saw Cook maintain his class position, finishing 4th while moving up to 30th overall. "We made steady progress, and the bike set-up felt good,” Cook commented. “We were happy with the direction we were heading.”

And the feature race brought even more success for the teenager who improved to 3rd in class and 26th overall, showcasing the potential of the MV Agusta package.

"It felt great to be out racing on the MV Augusta again," Cook enthused after the race. "We're rediscovering the form we know we were capable of achieving."

This return to form comes at a crucial point in the season, with Cook and his team looking to build momentum in the remaining rounds.

As the Championship moves to Cadwell Park in a fortnight, all eyes will be Cook to see if he can continue his upward trajectory and challenge for top honours in the competition.