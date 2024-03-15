Jerry-Mike Connors pictured with his Top Yard coach Akif Shirazi.

​There were 17 Eastern Counties Junior boxers taking on the might of London.

Among the 17 Eastern Counties champions there were four from Peterborough.

Top Yard had three fighting for a quarter final place next weekend, and Peterborough Police also had one.

Top Yard had success with 14-year-old Jerry-Mike Connors who took on the favourite, John Hedges Jnr from West Ham in a 46kg contest

After his winning the Eastern Counties Final the previous weekend, Connors once again boxed three solid rounds in a competitive bout with the well-schooled Hedges, but did more in all three rounds to outscore his opponent.

That earned him a national quarter-final spot with a unanimous victory.

Jerry-Mike’s brother Patrick Connors (15), boxing at 57kg, couldn’t follow in his younger brothers’ footsteps and lost on a points decision to a slick Oliver Nickolas from Repton.

Junayd Ali (left) & Amat Jobe

Teenager Jaiden Notice (66kg), who is 15, also lost on a points decision after a good first round against Jonny Lee Oakes, another favourite from Five Star ABC.

Peterborough Police’s 15-year-old Reggie Baker was also fighting for a quarter final place, but he lost on points to Owen McCann from Rainham.

It was a tough day for the three Eastern Counties Champions from Peterborough who lost to the better boys on the day, but a fantastic result for Jerry-Mike Connors who continues in the competition.

Top Yard also showed off their talent to a packed-out crowd by putting on four supporting bouts.

Westley Smith at 64kg won unanimously in his second fight. The 15-year-old used his range well to win every round making it his second victory.

Archie Broom, in his first fight for the club gave a fantastic account of himself in a close bout but he fell short to a strong front foot fighter from St Ives.

Junayd Ali and Amat Jobe also put on a show for the crowd.

Junayd Ali showed his class at 68kg against Callum Green from Bracebridge.

He was quick on his feet and used his range well winning unanimously.

Amat jobe at 71kg took on St Ives boxer Marcus Abraham.

Both are very powerful at their weight and fought three solid rounds.

It was a real crowd pleaser to the end, but it was a well-deserved 3-2 split decision for Jobe.

Ali and Jobe both were also selected to box for the Eastern Counties Select team a few days before against the best in London.