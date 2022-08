Louis Ridout (R), Jamie Chestney (C) and Nick Brett (L) of Team England celebrate winning the Men's Triples Gold medal match. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images).

Brett and his teammates from Devon Jamie Chestney and Louis Ridout beat Australia 14-12 in a tight final on Monday after cruising past Wales 17-5 in their semi-final. Wales beat Fiji 21-7 in the bronze medal match.

Brett (48) is the oldest member of the team and a former World Indoors Champion, but this was his Commonwealth Games debut.