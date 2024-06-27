Thomas Preston. Photo David Lowndes.

​There was magic in the air at Loughborough and St. Ives as nine Peterborough & Nene Valley AC stars set new personal best (PB) times in long distance track races.

​The Loughborough Open Meeting saw Thomas Preston and Louie Hemmings tackling the 3,000m.

Hemmings ran a time of 9:16.79, taking an enormous 25 seconds off his previous PB. He was by far the fastest under 15 in the race and his time promoted him to 11th place in his national age group rankings.

Preston clocked a time of 8:40.40 taking nine seconds off the best time he ran in Norwich the previous weekend.

The 5,000m Cambridgeshire County Championship took place at St. Ives and astonishingly all seven PANVAC athletes who made the start line ran new PBs.

Nathan Bunting won silver after placing 2nd in a time of 15:18.78 while Kai Chilvers clocked 15:46.72.

Kirk Brawn was the fastest over 45 with a time of 16:22.67 with Elisabeth Sennitt Clough the first female over 45 in a time of 20:25.67. Husband Tim Clough was not far behind with a 20:42.20 clocking.

Steve Wilkinson in 16:41.74 and Alex Curtis who clocked 16:59.67 completed the fine performances.

Also at St. Ives Rebekah and Sarah Clough made it four PBs out of four for their family, with under 17 Rebekah running a 75.35 400m and under 15 Sarah clocking 2:59.18 in the 800m.

There were several other PANVAC athletes in action at the Loughborough meeting with throwers Lydia Church and Lawson Capes performing well. Church threw a season's best of 12.09m on the shot with Capes achieving a discus distance of 41.43m.

Sean O’Donnell ran an 11.06 100m and a 22.44 200m, while Jessica Dixon Walker clocked 15.53 in the 100m hurdles.

Hannah Knight ran the 1,500m in a time of 4:56.00

Harry Hewitt was another PANVAC athlete to obliterate a PB when running an 8:17.86 3,000m in a British Milers club meeting at Loughborough on Saturday. Molly Peel clocked 2:15.69 on the 800m.

Competing in the British Athletics League for Newnham & Essex Beagles, PANVAC’s Dylan Phillips achieved a new high jump best of 2.01m which moved him up to 14th in the national under 23 rankings.

Under England Athletics rules athletes can compete for another club in competitions of a higher standard than their main club compete in.

MIDLANDS MASTERS

There were medals galore for PANVAC athletes at the Midlands Masters Athletics Championship at Nuneaton.

Wendy Day grabbed over 50 400m gold with a time of 72.34 and also collected the 200m bronze.

Jim Gillespie gained a full house of over 60 gold, silver and bronze. His gold came thanks to a 27.90m discus throw, and he picked up hammer silver and shot put bronze.

Kevin Bates and Tim Needham won four medals between them in the over 70 throws competitions.

Bates won shot put gold with a 10.68m put along with hammer bronze. Needham picked up hammer and discus silvers with throws of 27.57 and 27.46m respectively.

EAST ANGLIAN LEAGUE

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC athletes picked up 13 individual wins in at a roasting St. Ives.

The club finished 3rd overall in a five-team competition. There were impressive performances from the under 13 girls and senior women's squads who both finished runners-up, and from the senior men who tied for 1st place with host club Hunts AC.

The senior women achieved four of the 13 individual victories, with a highlight being the 400m where Alexa Boole won the A race in a time of 64.3 with Nichola Gibson first in the B race with a 66.1 clocking. Josie Knight was first in the 1,500m with Beckie Gray winning the B 200m.

There were two winners for the boys under 15 team, and both were in the jumps. Finlay Smith cleared 1.50m in the high jump and Harry Bennett produced a 5.32m long jump.

Beth Torr was another jumper in form finishing first in the under 17 triple jump with a distance of 8.33m. Edie Twell won maximum points in the under 17 200m with a 27.0 clocking.

Kai Chilvers and Dave Brown dominated the senior men's 800m. Chilvers won in a time of 2:00.9 as he equalled his PB. Dave Brown clocked 2:10.1 for maximum points in the B race.

Dave Bush won the B high jump.

Elyse Morgan clocked 27.9 when winning the under 13 girls 200m. Eden Jeal-Dunkling threw 13.71 to win the javelin. The under 13 girls also achieved several 2nd places with Flo Wild, Amelia Robinson and Lillia Bellabiod joining Elyse Morgan who finished 3nd in the 100m as well as winning the 200m.

ROUND-UP

The Long Bennington Summer Solstice 10k saw PANVAC’s Kirk Brawn take 7th place with a time of 34.18. Helpston Harrier James Gelsthorpe placed 8th with a 34.43 clocking. Fellow Helpston man Matthew Green finished 24th in 36.57.

PANVAC’s Dan Lewis was runner-up in the Castle Bytham 5k in a time of 17.54. His teammate Thomas Hughes finished 3rd with an 18.29 clocking.

Elisabeth Sennitt Clough was first over 45 in the Newmarket 10k. Sennitt Clough finished in 45.37 with husband Tim Clough 19 seconds further back.