Clean sweep for top Peterborough Police Club fighters
Pearce was in Northampton to take on Todd Brown from Norwich ABC at 71kg and he delivered a dominant display to win comfortably on points.
Pearce was on the front foot from the start and applied pressure on the inside with devastating combination punching to the head and body.
In the final two rounds Alfie stepped it up and started changing the angles on the inside making it almost impossible to miss Brown.
There was an unfortunate clash of heads with resulted in Pearce receiving a slight cut above his eye, but he still cruised to victory.
The Police Club also had a couple of 13 year-olds, KIan Aaragosa and Kyryl Malyk, in action in Bournemouth at NCN Christchurch Open.
Firstly at 40kg Malik took on local Southampton fighter James Lee, brother of professional fighter Jimmy Lee.
Lee showed some classy moves, but this didn’t put Malik off who dominated every round on the front foot.
Soon after Lee landed with a classy back hand, Malik replied with three power shots on the inside.
This was a very strong performance from the underdog who came away with an impressive points win.
Aragosa took on local CNC Christchurch fighter Archie Cross at 43kg. The Police youngster was really up against it from the start against a fighter who had beaten him in controversial fashion last year.
This was a home show for Cross who had the very hostile crowd in his favour, but Aragosa stuck to the game plan to use his work rate and long shots.
Both boxers enjoyed successful moments, but Aragosa’s workrate was far superior and he claimed a quality points win which silenced the very loud crowd.
Police head coach Chris Baker was understandably thrilled. He said: “They were three brilliant wins away from home against tough and well-schooled opponents.
"It really shows Peterborough Police ABC is up there with the best in the country.”
Police youngster Reggie Baker fights for the Easter Counties 50kg title this weekend.