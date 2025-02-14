Classic snooker guaranteed at the Court Club, Bretton on Sunday

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Feb 2025, 11:00 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 12:04 BST
Paul Sparrow.Paul Sparrow.
Paul Sparrow.
​The Snooker Classic, the first ranking event of 2025 on the Legends Tour, takes place on Sunday at the Court Club, Bretton.

​Sixteen players will be competing for the Tony Gregory Trophy and the £500 first prize.

A high quality field sees some exciting opening round ties that include Australia's Ryan Thomerson taking on Paul Sparrow, winner of two titles last year, Norwich's Luke Pinches facing reigning Shoot-Out champion Harvey Chandler and two-time Players Championship winner Alex Clenshaw against local hope Steve Martin.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Former professionals Gary Skipworth, Peter Devlin and Steven Waldron will also be taking part, as will tour regulars Russell Huxter, Richard Jones and Jamie Turner.

First round ties are best-of-five frames, with the quarter-finals onwards all best-of-three. Play commences at 10am with spectators welcome.

Related topics:Ryan ThomersonAustralia
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice