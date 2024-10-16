Clarke class leads to two cycling golds and a bronze medal at World Championship event

Lyndsay Clarke on top of the podium in France.

Lyndsay Clarke enjoyed a highly successful week competing in the 2024 Masters Track World Championship at the Stade Velodrome in Roubaix, France.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Fenland Clarion Club cyclist won two gold medals and a bronze.

Clarke first captured the Team Pursuit title in the 55-64 age group with teammates Debbie Capewell, Amanda Chambers & Lynney Biddulph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She then collected her bronze in a scratch race before winning her second goal in thrilling fashion in the points race event, a title she also won in Manchester last year.

Riders at the Fenland Clarion youth event.

Clarke retained her crown by delivering a scintillating final lap sprint to leapfrog early race leader Diane Percy of the USA in the 10k event.

Husband Steve Clarke was also in action in points and pursuit events without managing to reach the podium.

YOUTH RACING

Fenland Clarion hosted another evening of youth racing with host club riders gaining some excellent results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theo Wan took victory in both of his races in the under 16 events and Hugo Flikweert was third in the Under 12 race behind two strong riders from St Ives.

The next youth race night will be on November 8 at the Peterborough Athletics track at the Embankment and riders of all abilities are always welcome.

Age groups run from under 8s to under 16s.