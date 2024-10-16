Clarke class leads to two cycling golds and a bronze medal at World Championship event
The Fenland Clarion Club cyclist won two gold medals and a bronze.
Clarke first captured the Team Pursuit title in the 55-64 age group with teammates Debbie Capewell, Amanda Chambers & Lynney Biddulph.
She then collected her bronze in a scratch race before winning her second goal in thrilling fashion in the points race event, a title she also won in Manchester last year.
Clarke retained her crown by delivering a scintillating final lap sprint to leapfrog early race leader Diane Percy of the USA in the 10k event.
Husband Steve Clarke was also in action in points and pursuit events without managing to reach the podium.
YOUTH RACING
Fenland Clarion hosted another evening of youth racing with host club riders gaining some excellent results.
Theo Wan took victory in both of his races in the under 16 events and Hugo Flikweert was third in the Under 12 race behind two strong riders from St Ives.
The next youth race night will be on November 8 at the Peterborough Athletics track at the Embankment and riders of all abilities are always welcome.
Age groups run from under 8s to under 16s.