Clarion’s Lyndsay beats her husband with a second place finish, Theo finishes a strong third at Mallory Park, Pitchford on top in Bluebell series
Fenland Clarion’s Lyndsay Clarke finished second in a National Clarion 10-mile time trial event in Cheshire at the weekend.
She clocked 25.31 which was good enough for 14th overall, just ahead of husband Steve who was 16th in 26.30.
Fenland youth rider Theo Wan finished a decent third in a race on the Mallory Park circuit despite never having ridden the track before.
He made a number of efforts on the front which he probably paid for in the final sprint as he was unable to break the group up.
The fifth round in the club’s Bluebell time trial series saw another victory for Simon Pitchford around the Helpston circuit with his time of 22:30 for the 10 miles.
Youngster Tom Thorpe rode well in 22:44 to take second place with Tony Daniels third in 25:03. Lindsay Clarke was the fastest lady in 26:01.
Other times: Phil Merritt 25:17, Chris Cummings 25:20, Arron Godden 25:34, Malc Jacklin 26:06, Michael Stegeman 26:30, Paul Asplin 26:36, Tonya Smith 26:41, Steve Clarke 26:48, Evander Wishart 27:05, Luke Pitchford 27:54, Annette Wyld 30:40, Sharon Asplin 33:56,Barbara Gunn 36:21.