City roller hockey club make history on the Costa Brava

The Peterborough Roller Hockey Club team who did themselves proud on the Costa Brava.

The city side faced teams from Germany, Switzerland and Portugal in a high standard competition and acquitted themselves well to claim the best ever finish by an English club.

The squad was: Harry Hillam, Finley Durston, Szymon Koltuniak, Sasha Aitken, Thomas Semilore, James Berry, Jake Owen, Anthony Williams and Frankie Beebe. Arthur Corr was the head coach supported by Karl Owen with Shane Durston & Lee Hillam acting as team managers.

The club needs younger players to join and to grow the sport. The club holds a beginner's skate session on Wednesdays at Peterborough Regional College (5-6pm) and Fridays at Bushfields Sports Centre (5-6pm). Skates available for use if you don't have your own. First session is free.

If you are interested in finding out more about the club see Peterborough Roller Hockey Club’s Facebook page, come along and meet them at training or email [email protected] for more details.