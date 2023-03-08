City of Peterborough's National League promotion hopes were dashed in Norfolk

Lauren Finding (red) in action for City of Peterborough Ladies 2nds v Norwich Dragons. Photo: David Lowndes

​City went down 4-2 at Norwich City and have dropped to fourth in the Conference Midlands table, a huge 12 points behind leaders Harborne.

City played well in bursts in Norfolk and recovered from conceding an early goal to lead 2-1 with goals from Matt Porter and Joe Finding, the later netting with a speedy drag flick from a penalty corner.

Ths hosts battled back to regain the lead in the second-half and sealed the points that took them into third with a late goal moments after City had seen a shot cleared off the line.

Amelia Shepherd in action for City of Peterborough Ladies 2nds v Norwich Dragons. Photo: David Lowndes.

City host eighth-placed Bedford at Bretton Gate on Sunday (2pm).

City seconds need to win their final four games of the season to avoid relegation from the East Premier Division after a 3-1 defeat to Cambridge City. Dan Barkworth scored the goal.

Spalding also look likely to go down after a 1-0 loss at Saffron Walden.

City thirds have had a good season in Division Two and stayed third after a 2-2 draw against St Ives. Tom Seaton and Jacob Hings scored.

Eva Stones (red) in action for City of Peterborough Ladies 2nds v Norwich Dragons. Photo: David Lowndes

City fourths won 2-0 at Cambridge City in the same section thanks to two goals from Matt Carson-Doughty, while veteran goalkeeper Jonathan Short saved a penalty.

​LADIES

City of Peterborough 1sts were frustrated by lowly Letchworth in a goalless East Premier Division fixture at Bretton Gate. They remain eighth in the table, but have no fixture this weekend.

City seconds fought hard, but went down 1-0 at home to Norwich Dragons in Division One.

Set-piece specialist Andrea Howard scored her fifth goal of the season from a short corner as City fourths beat Cambridge City 1-0 in a Division Four contest.

