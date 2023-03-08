City of Peterborough's National League promotion hopes were dashed in Norfolk
Any lingering hopes of National League promotion for City of Peterborough were dashed in Norfolk on Sunday.
City went down 4-2 at Norwich City and have dropped to fourth in the Conference Midlands table, a huge 12 points behind leaders Harborne.
City played well in bursts in Norfolk and recovered from conceding an early goal to lead 2-1 with goals from Matt Porter and Joe Finding, the later netting with a speedy drag flick from a penalty corner.
Ths hosts battled back to regain the lead in the second-half and sealed the points that took them into third with a late goal moments after City had seen a shot cleared off the line.
City host eighth-placed Bedford at Bretton Gate on Sunday (2pm).
City seconds need to win their final four games of the season to avoid relegation from the East Premier Division after a 3-1 defeat to Cambridge City. Dan Barkworth scored the goal.
Spalding also look likely to go down after a 1-0 loss at Saffron Walden.
City thirds have had a good season in Division Two and stayed third after a 2-2 draw against St Ives. Tom Seaton and Jacob Hings scored.
City fourths won 2-0 at Cambridge City in the same section thanks to two goals from Matt Carson-Doughty, while veteran goalkeeper Jonathan Short saved a penalty.
LADIES
City of Peterborough 1sts were frustrated by lowly Letchworth in a goalless East Premier Division fixture at Bretton Gate. They remain eighth in the table, but have no fixture this weekend.
City seconds fought hard, but went down 1-0 at home to Norwich Dragons in Division One.
Set-piece specialist Andrea Howard scored her fifth goal of the season from a short corner as City fourths beat Cambridge City 1-0 in a Division Four contest.