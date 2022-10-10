City of Peterborough's captain and coach led from the front in thrilling National League win

Rare hockey aerial action from City of Peterborough (red) v Nottingham University. Photo: David Lowndes.

A hat-trick of short corner strikes from skipper Graham Finding and a superb first-time finish from player-coach Gareth Andrew helped City to a thrilling 5-3 win against a potent and skilful Nottingham University second team.

Matt Godley also scored for City, robbing impressive defender Scott Howard of a first senior goal by helping a goalbound shot over the line.

On paper City, who are second on goal difference behind Harborne, should make it four wins out of four at a pointless Harleston Magpies side on Sunday (October 19), but Andrew will stamp out any complacency.

Gareth Andrew (left) battles for possession against Nottingham University. Photo: David Lowndes.

"We’ve had many hard battles at Harleston over the years and this one will be no different,” Andrew said.

“But I am delighted with the start we have made and we did very well to get the better of the best side, by a country mile, we have faced this season.”

City had to defend doggedly for long periods against a slick and quick student team, but their set-piece prowess proved decisive.

Finding fired them ahead in the first quarter, but Nottingham were soon level and often looked the side most likely to edge in front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hockey action from City of Peterborough men v Nottingham University at Bretton Gate. Photo: David Lowndes.

But City stood firm, making timely tackles, with goalkeeper Cameron Goodey always on hand when the defence was breached.

It remained 1-1 until the third quarter when City delivered their best hockey of the match with Finding blasting them back in front from a short corner and Goodley netting after another set-piece flick from the captain had been saved by the visiting ‘keeper only for Howard to return the ball goalwards.

But two minutes in the sinbin for Howard at the start of the final quarter turned the game on its head as the university team scored twice in quick succession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They again looked the most likely winners, but when Andrew was presented with his first shooting chance of the match from Paul Hillsdon’s centre he delivered a typically clinical reverse stick finish.