City of Peterborough youngsters in English Cup upset, and members representing their countries in New Zealand

From the left, Joe Finding, Sue McNaughton and Jonathan Short. Photo David Lowndes.

​City of Peterborough’s young guns caused an English Hockey Cup upset at National League Norwich City last weekend.

​Several senior players on both sides were rested, but it was still a superb effort from the city side whose goals came from Henry Ricketts (2), Louie Raybould and Nathan Rozario.

City of Peterborough Ladies conceded their tie at Loughborough Town.

The only local East League action last weekend saw City of Peterborough sevenths beat a Bourne Deeping team 6-0 in a local derby. Simon Leon, Max Hawtin and Eesa Najib each scored twice.

AUCKLAND BOUND

City of Peterborough players are off to New Zealand to compete in World Masters competitions next week.

Sanjay Dhanani (England O45s), Jonathan Short (Wales O55s) and Sue McNaughton (Wales O60s) have won national selection while Andrea Howard will playing for the England LX team, which is essentially a national club team.

It’s Dhanani’s first England selection. The others are backing up Indoor World Cup appearances earlier this year.

City man Joe Finding – a former City of Peterborough skipper – has just helped England to gold in the the Over 35 World Cup in South Africa. The short corner specialist scored three goals in the 10-day tournament.