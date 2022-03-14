City of Peterborough were disappointing in defeat, but the fight for National League survival goes on

Matt Goodley (red) scored for City of Peterborough at Olton & West Warwicks.

The city side went down 4-2 at out-of-form Olton & West Warwicks in a National Division One North match, but results elsewhere went their way and they remain just two points from safety with three games to go.

City make the long trek to Bowden on Sunday (March 20) when a positive result would be a shock, but they finish at home to relegation rivals Sheffield Hallam (March 27) and then an away game at a modest Birmingham University side (April 3).

“Given how tough this competitio has been, not many observers expected us to go into the final three matches still holding onto a realistic chance of avoiding relegation,” City manager Graham Finding said. “Our target has not changed. We need at the very least victory at home to Sheffield and then another result after underperforming against Olton.”

Ben Goold (red) scored his first National League goal for City of Peterborough.

Olton led 1-0 after one quarter, after City missed numerous scoring chances, and it was 4-0 after three quarters, but then the hosts did their best to let City back into the game.

Olton collected numerous yellow cards and spent most of the final 15 minutes playing with nine men.