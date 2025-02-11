City of Peterborough tighten their grip on the East Premier Division title

Gareth Andrew (red) in action for City of Peterborough. Photo David Lowndes.

​City of Peterborough are refusing to relinquish their grip on the East Premier Division title.

​It’s a six-point gap at the top now for City after weekend home wins against Old Southendians (3-0) and Broxbourne (6-0) stretched an impressive playing record to 14 wins from 15 matches.

City are in English Hockey Cup action against Sudbury at Bretton Gate on Saturday (2.30pm) and when they return to Premier Division duty on February 22 they host second-placed Saffron Walden.

Table

City P’boro 15 14 0 1 +60 42

S Walden 15 12 0 3 +20 36

Bedford 15 10 1 4 +22 31

Ipswich 14 9 1 4 +7 28

Blueharts 15 8 1 6 -2 25

B Stortford 15 6 5 4 -1 23

Pelicans 15 7 1 7 -1 22

Broxbourne 16 5 1 10 -20 16

Dereham 15 4 3 8 -6 15

O Southend 15 3 3 9 -11 12

Upminster 15 1 3 11 -32 6

Letchworth 15 1 1 13 -36 3

City weren’t at their fluent best against Old Southendians, but eased home with goals from Gareth Andrew, Josh Compton and captain Matt Porter.

Andrew continued his exceptional scoring season with a hat-trick in a much improved team performance against Broxbourne. Nathan Rozario, Ben Newman and Porter also scored in that game.

City of Peterborough Ladies appear doomed in their Premier Division. They are seven points from safety after a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Cambridge City seconds.

It was 3-0 at the break, but City’s young side kept going until the final whistle. They host mid-table Broxbourne on Saturday (1pm).

Four other City teams picked up East League wins, but the men’s fourths delivered the mist impressive result as they became the first team to take points from Division Three leaders Cambridge City thirds.

Craig Petrie scored for the home side in a 1-1 draw at Bretton Gate. That was just the fourth goal conceded by the visitors in 14 matches.

Selected other City scores: Men’s 5ths 2 (Michael Boyle 2), Pelicans 2l Men’s 7ths 6 (Louie Hopkins 3, Max Hawtin 2, Simon Leon), Bourne Deeping 0; Men’s 8ths 2 (Veer Mangat, Steven Browning) Wisbech 1; Women’s 4ths 2 (Lucie Buckley, Jenny Brassington0, St Ives 1; Women’s 5ths 1 (Matilda Ferguson), Huntingdon 0.