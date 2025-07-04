City of Peterborough Tennis Club open their third indoor tennis dome at a cost of £190k

The inside of City of Peterborough Tennis Club's new indoor dome. Photo Geoff Smith.

City of Peterborough Tennis Club have officially opened a third indoor tennis dome at their Bretton Gate base.

The project cost was close to £190,000 and in order to fund this, the club set about an ambitious and ultimately very successful fundraising campaign, which included grant and loan applications, a crowdfunding campaign and numerous fundraising events.

City were very grateful to have received very generous grants from The Augean Community Fund, Cambridgeshire Tennis, Earl Fitzwilliam Charitable Trust, FCC Communities Foundation and The Viridor in Peterborough Fund.

The opening ceremony was performed by land owner Sir Philip Naylor Leyland, who is also an active member of the club along with his son Will, leading City club tennis official Bill Skead and Emily Clare, a local girl who is part of the LTA’s regional age group programme - the first step on the performance pathway for talented wheelchair tennis players.

Sir Philip Naylor-Leyland (left), Bill Skead and Emily Clare officially open the new indoor dome at City of Peterborough Tennis Club. Photo Geoff Smith

The project was also funded by a loan from LTA Tennis Foundation and the residual funds from Peterborough City Lawn Tennis Club’s land sale. City Lawn Tennis Club merged with Peterborough Town Tennis Club to form a new club at Bretton Gate in 2016. Two indoor courts and three outdoor hard courts have been in place at the club for many years.

In addition, the club’s members raised over £30,000 through events and a very successful crowdfunding campaign linked to the Sport England Active Together Fund. Sport England donated £10,000 of matched funding to this campaign.

The new court is housed in an air dome manufactured by the Farley Group, the leading air dome supplier in North America. The court has an acrylic surface like those used at the Australian and US Opens and also used for about 70% of professional tennis tournaments.

More information about the club can be found at https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/CityofPeterboroughTennisClub.