The best event on the British calendar, it is also the selection trials for the European and World Championships and where British teams are chosen for international events.

Fabian Brudnicki, Hannah Willis and Megan Donovan and Fabian (four events) and Hannah (three events) swam a 100 per cent personal best rate at this meet, while Hannah made the Junior finals in the 100m and 50m Back, finishing fifth and fourth respectively.

Megan swam a season's best in her 200m Back event.

Isabella Mahoney, Lara Treharne and Olivia Mahoney at the SwimWales National Championships.

COP swimmers also did well at both the Scottish Swimming Age Group Championships and SwimWales National Championships and head coach Ben Negus said: “There has been some hugely valuable experience gained at national and senior national level for our members and this has also highlighted the rate of improvement of our team.

“The personal best rates and the maturity to swim faster from heats to finals is really starting to highlight the progress made since lockdown.

“The experienced gained by this few will feedback to their team mates and we look forward to the impact on the overall team progression.”

The Scottish Swimming Age Group Championships in Glasgow – the national championships for Scottish members – saw Hannah Willis swim in six events.

She made the finals in the 50m, 100, 200m Back and 100 and 200m Fly, going on to win silver in the 200m Backstroke, bronze in the 100m Back and bronze in the 100m Butterfly, with personal bests in the butterfly events.

The SwimWales National Championships in Swansea for Welsh members – saw Zack Treharne, Lara Treharne, Olivia Mahoney and Isabella Mahoney compete in multiple events.

Lara won gold in the 100m Fly, gold in the 200m Fly and bronze in the 50m Fly with personal best times in all swims.

Olivia Mahoney made her first national final in the 200m Fly with a personal best time in both heats and finals and finish sixth in the final.