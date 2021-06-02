City of Peterborough swimmers are back in action and if you want to join them apply here...

COPS members Amelia Stevenson and Clea Treharne in action last weekend.

ANational Arena Junior Swimming League meeting at the city’s Regional Pool was quickly followed by the return of the Swim England Level X competition - a licensed meet allowing swimmers to use their times to register for Level 4, Level 3 and regional competition entry and qualification in the future. The virtual event will be held at Jack Hunt School Swimming Pool until August.

COPs Head Coach Ben Negus said “It’s been great to be back! It’s been 14 months in which we’ve had just one opportunity to race, so whilst this is a small step back to the norm we know, it’s been great to take that step and get the racing suits on. It was good to see so many happy, smiling faces on deck.”

Results from the events are not yet known as they run for four months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

COPs coach Ben Negus issues his instructions

Anyone interested in a free trial for the club, please contact coach Joe Middleton on [email protected] .