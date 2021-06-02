City of Peterborough swimmers are back in action and if you want to join them apply here...
City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPs) stars were finally back in competitive action last weekend (May 22/23).
ANational Arena Junior Swimming League meeting at the city’s Regional Pool was quickly followed by the return of the Swim England Level X competition - a licensed meet allowing swimmers to use their times to register for Level 4, Level 3 and regional competition entry and qualification in the future. The virtual event will be held at Jack Hunt School Swimming Pool until August.
COPs Head Coach Ben Negus said “It’s been great to be back! It’s been 14 months in which we’ve had just one opportunity to race, so whilst this is a small step back to the norm we know, it’s been great to take that step and get the racing suits on. It was good to see so many happy, smiling faces on deck.”
Results from the events are not yet known as they run for four months.
Anyone interested in a free trial for the club, please contact coach Joe Middleton on [email protected] .
Swimmers must hold a Swim England stage/Level 6 or above.