City of Peterborough stars served up some success at famous Hunstanton tennis tournament, plus local golf club results

Lucy Li (left) and Lisa McDonough after the presentation ceremony at Hunstanton.

City of Peterborough Tennis Club members enjoyed some success at the popular Hunstanton tournament.

Lisa McDonough and Lucy Li won a women’s restricted doubles competition winning a three-set final after dropping the first set.

And top seeds George Green and Fiona Frost won a restricted mixed doubles event beating clubmates Alex Parker and Emma-Jayne Gavaghan in straight sets in their final.

There was also success for Hadleigh Osborne and Oliver Collett in restricted men’s doubles event. The City pair came out on top after three close sets, 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.

The Hunstanton event is one of the largest tennis competitions in the UK.

SUE RYDER TENNIS

The City club are hosting their 10th annual Sue Ryder Charity tournament at their Bretton Gate base on Saturday (August 30, 2-4.30pm).

It’s a round-robin team format and six club courts, including those inside the three domes, will be in use.

The club are keen to take a total fund-raising amount for Sue Ryder to over £10k. Clubs in the city have currently raised £9,574 over 9 years.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes is expected to attend along with Julie Wych from the Lawn Tennis Association.

To book a spot in the event use this link

GOLF

Results from around the clubs...

MILTON

Ladies: Bunna Mcfayden Masters: 1 Val Jacobs nett 70, 2 Sandra Stout 72.

NENE PARK

Men: PBO Golf Repairs Trophy TW: Division One: 1 Mark Turnbull, 2 Gary Meisel, 3 Dean Penny. Division Two: 1 Aeneas Lenihan 42pts, 2nd Charlie Cox 39, 3 James Dougal 38.

Seniors: August Medal TW: Division One: 1 Dave Tye 83/66, 2 Paul Wright 76/66, 3 John Wood 76/67. Division Two: 1 John Young 92/65, 2 Andy Dann 99/66, 3 Raymond Trevor 93/69.

Summer League Rd 5 OM: 1 Gary Witney 36pts, 2 George Walters 35, 3 Alan Hulbert 35.

Mixed: Danny Cameron Mixed Texas Scramble: 1 Gary Geddis, Jonathan Sturgeon, Caroline Wagstaff nett 56, 2 Jamie Evans, Billy Hutson, Yee Li 56, 3

Nuno Varela, Dave Oakley, Nicky Elphick 57.

ELTON FURZE

Ladies: Midweek Stableford Qualifier: 1 Margaret Seed, 2 Carla Myhill, 3 Elizabeth Johnson.

Seniors: Social Competition: 1: N. Meager/P. Reynolds/N. Hollands, 2 J Harrison/P. Ambrosio/S. Melia, 3 P. Carroll/M. Tame/D. Hand.

Men: Midweek Medal Rollup Qualifier: 1 Richard Hingston, 2 Craig Shelton, 3 Jack Roe.

Izzard Trophy Qualifier: 1 Ashley Fisher, 2 Mike Percival, 3 Simon Roe.

Furzegate Pairs (Betterball Strokeplay): 1 R. Cheng/R. Watts, 2 T. Pogson/C. Pogson, 3 A. Cox/A. Young.

Mixed: Junior Club Championship: 1 Jonathan Hutchins, 2 Daniel Hughes, 3 James Perry.