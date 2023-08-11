News you can trust since 1948
City of Peterborough sports stars give SWAN charity a boost

​Weather-hardened members of City of Peterborough Sports club defied the elements to raise close to £2,500 for charity last weekend.
By Alan Swann
Published 11th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Hockey players at the Swan Charity Day at Bretton Gate. Photo: David Lowndes.Hockey players at the Swan Charity Day at Bretton Gate. Photo: David Lowndes.
​The club raises money for the SWAN (Syndrome Without A Name) charity every year in an event organised by hockey coach and player Nathan Foad.

Hockey players and tennis stars took part in friendly tournaments this year and raised an outstanding £2,368 with more pledged cash still to come.

Green Ostriches beat PInk Swans 4-2 on penalty flicks in the hockey final after a 0-0 draw.

