City of Peterborough sports stars give SWAN charity a boost
Weather-hardened members of City of Peterborough Sports club defied the elements to raise close to £2,500 for charity last weekend.
By Alan Swann
Published 11th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
The club raises money for the SWAN (Syndrome Without A Name) charity every year in an event organised by hockey coach and player Nathan Foad.
Hockey players and tennis stars took part in friendly tournaments this year and raised an outstanding £2,368 with more pledged cash still to come.
Green Ostriches beat PInk Swans 4-2 on penalty flicks in the hockey final after a 0-0 draw.