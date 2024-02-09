Jonathan Short.

​Short has been a member of the hockey section of the Bretton Gate-based club for over 25 years as one of the senior goalkeepers, having been a part of the 1st XI in the National League for several seasons.

He has also represented Wales with distinction in various Masters age groups on the national and international stage over the past few years and is scheduled to do so again at the Over 55s World Cup in November.

Short’s professional CV includes roles at Thomas Cook, various divisions of BT and most recently Experian. In the spheres of IT and digital technology, he has experience in programme management, transformation management, continuous improvement, service improvement and strategic transformation delivery. He has managed many teams of differing sizes and has worked with people at all levels up to CEO.

Short said: “I can’t wait to get started, as I hopefully can make a big difference to the day-to-day running and future profitability of the club.”