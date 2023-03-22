City of Peterborough outclassed by hockey champions

Gareth Andrew (left) scored for City of Peterborough v Harborne.

​The Midlanders clinched top spot with an emphatic 7-1 win over the city side who ran out of steam after competing pretty well for two-thirds of the contest.

City had inflicted one of Harborne’s two defeats earlier this season, but there was never a chance of a repeat as the hosts eased into a 3-0 half-time lead.

Player-coach Gareth Andrew pulled a goal back before Harborne raced away again to establish a 10-point lead at the top with just two matches to go.

"The wheels fell off after we pulled a goal back," Andrew admitted. “We ran out of legs, but they were much the better team.”

City, who are fourth, host University of Birmingham seconds at Bretton Gate on Sunday (2pm) before completing their season at St Albans the following weekend.

​City of Peterborough Ladies secured a fine 3-1 win at Upminster in the East Premier Division. Their scorers were Naomi Smith, Lily Craven and Tierney Augustine.

City, who are ninth, entertain fourth-placed Cambridge City seconds at Bretton Gate on Saturday (11.30am).