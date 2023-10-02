City of Peterborough men simply 'not good enough' as ladies play well in a high-class encounter

Action from City of Peterborough Ladies v Bishop's Stortford. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Captain Joe Finding gave City the lead, but the hosts had raced into a 4-1 lead before Andrew replied for his side.

City are next-to-bottom in the Midlands Conference Division with one point from two matches ahead of a game against Barford Tigers – who have an identical record – at Bretton Gate on Sunday (2pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City, who have the worst defensive record in the division, will again be without key defender Scott Howard because of injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from City of Peterborough Ladies v Bishop's Stortford. Photo: David Lowndes.

City of Peterborough Ladies performed well in a tough East Premier Division game against Bishop’s Stortford before accepting a 2-1 home defeat.

Stortford were a National League side last season, but had to work hard for their success in a high-class game against City for whom Laura Pakenham scored.

City are the only team in the division without a point, but have played a game fewer than most. They are at Upminster on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ladies third team have won all three Division Two matches this season and sit in second place on goal difference after a 6-0 romp against Long Sutton 1sts.

And the ladies fourths are also three from three in Division Four as Miriam Wood and Millie Hawkins scored in a 2-1 win over Cambridge City.

The men’s second team have started well in East Division One. Joshua Morley (2), Josh Compton and Ethan Pearson secured a 4-0 win at Ipswich seconds which made it seven points from three games and second place in the table.

Spalding are perfect in this division. They beat Kettering 5-3 last weekend.