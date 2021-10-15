City of Peterborough men might receive another National League hockey lesson from students, but the ladies are flying high in the East

Action from City of Peterborough Ladies (red) v Cambridge University. Photo: David Lowndes.

ity were thumped 6-0 in their Division One North match at a slick Notingham University outfit last weekend.

And on Sunday they host another set of doubtless superfit students when Loughborough visit Bretton Gate (October 17, 2pm start). Loughborough have scored four goals in all three of their league games so far and sit in second place with nine points from three games.

City are rock bottom with three straight defeats and 19 goals conceded.

Action from a 3-2 win for City of Peterborough Ladies (red) over Cambridge University at Bretton Gate. Photo: David Lowndes.

If they can get through this weekend City have games coming up against Deesside Ramblers and Olton & West Warwicks, two of the lesser lights in the division.

City of Peterborough Ladies are third in the East Premier Division after a hard-fought 3-2 win over Cambridge University at Bretton Gate.

The Broadway sisters Shelley (2) and Jess scored the goals. It was a third win in four unbeaten outings for City who travel to fourth-placed Sudbury this weekend.

Spalding men remain top of East Division One after goals from Stu Cunnington and Joe Higgins scored in a 2-1 win at Cambridge South.