City of Peterborough men fall off the National League title race pace, while Hannah goal earns ladies a draw

City of Peterborough Ladies 5ths before their East League game with Cambridge University 4ths at Bretton Gate. Photo: David Lowndes.

​A depleted City side went down 5-3 in their Midlands Conference match at University of Nottingham seconds and slipped two places to fourth as a result.

City are now nine points adrift of leaders Harborne with only one promotion place up for grabs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winning this Sunday’s game with Harleston at Bretton Gate (2pm), and every other match for that matter, is essential. They will hope to have player-coach Gareth Andrew, among others, back in action.

City were excellent in the first quarter in Nottingham, but couldn’t make heavy pressure count.

They conceded three times before half-time, but kept fighting and were rewarded with two goals for Nick Beattie and another for skipper Joe Finding.

City of Peterborough Ladies were held to a 1-1 draw by St Albans in the East Premier Division. Hannah Brown scored the goal for City who host Bury St Edmunds on Saturday (1pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City seconds maintained their creditable mid-table position in Division One with a 5-0 win at Spalding firsts. Laura Thompson-Wright (2), Aggie Pennell, Hayley Jeal and Grace German scored the goals.

Other local East League scores: Men: Cambridge City II 7, Spalding 0; City of Peterborough II 1, Old Loughtonians II 3; Cambridge South II 2, City of Peterborough III 2; City of Peterborough IV 6, St Ives II 2; Cambridge South IV 3, City of Peterborough V 2; City of Peterborough VI 2, Ely II 3; City of Peterborough VIII 0, Spalding IV 1.