Tierney Augustine (red) in action for City of Peterborough Ladies against Upminster. Photo: David Lowndes.

​City are back in Midlands Conference action against University of Birmingham seconds at Bretton Gate on Sunday (2pm) in a ‘must-win’ fixture according to club officials.

City, who are currently bottom with just four points from 10 matches, have eight games to bridge a five point gap to safety and the student visitors this weekend are one of the teams in their sights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A second win of the season would move City to within three points of their opponents, although it wouldn’t get them off the bottom.

The Bourne Deeping Ladies team that beat Newmarket 11-0.

City of Peterborough Ladies have already started their ‘great escape’ campaign.

They made it seven points from three games to move to within two points of safety in the East Premier Division with a 2-2 home draw against Upminster.

In-form Tierney Augustine and Hope Elkins scored for City who should fancy their chances of winning at rock-bottom Dereham on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a reasonably successful weekend for City teams with five wins and three draws from 12 East League matches.

City Ladies third secured a notable 2-1 win over Division Two leaders St Neots with goals from Emma Faux and Monica Augustine-Ohwo. The fourths pipped Cambridge South 1-0 thanks to an Annie Mott goal.

City men thirds pulled away from the Division Two relegation spots with a 4-1 success over Ely and in the same section the fourths won 3-2 at March to keep alive their chances of survival.

Jules Catto (2), Paul Hillsdon and Alex Vadaro scored for the thirds, while man-of-the-match Oscar Sadicott was among the fourth team scorers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sevenths eased their relegation fears in Division Five with a handsome 5-1 win at Ely. Phil Martin (2), Simon Leon, Max Hawtin and Oliver Drake were on target. It was promising youngster Drake’s first senior goal.

City men’s seconds have slipped down the Division One North table after a 2-1 defeat at promotion rivals Cambridge.

City ladies seconds picked up an excellent point from a 1-1 draw at Division One high fliers Ipswich.

Laura Thompson-Wright scored the goal.

BOURNE DEEPING

The Ladies first team stayed a point off top spot in East Division Three after an 11-0 drubbing of Newmarket.