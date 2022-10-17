City of Peterborough maintain perfect record on a Wing and a prayer
City of Peterborough maintained their perfect start to life in the Midlands Conference of the National League by the skin of their teeth at Harleston Magpies on Sunday.
City looked to have thrown a certain victory away when the home side came back from 3-1 down to level at 3-3 with two minutes to go.
But City rallied and a terrific move was finished off by defender Grady Wing in the final seconds to make it four wins in four matches.
City also started well against familiar foes from the club’s East Premier Division days with skipper Joe Finding opening the scoring from a short corner and Matt Goodley making it 2-0 after a sweet passing move.
The Magpies claimed a goal from a short corner before the break, but another set-piece for City was finished off on the rebound by Paul Hillsdon.
Two more penalty corner goals looked to have secured a point for the hosts until Wing struck.
City are second on goal difference behind Harborne with a five-point gap to Norwich City in third.
City are without a game next weekend before entertaining Norwich on Sunday, October 30.