Action from City of Peterborough Ladies (red) v Loughborough at Bretton Gate. Photo David Lowndes.

​The city side have been in sparkling form in 2024 and they transferred some strong East League displays into a last-16 English Hockey Association Tier Two Cup win over Loughborough Town at Bretton Gate.

City fell behind early in the game, but recovered to win 3-1 with goals from captain Hannah Brown, Hope Elkin and Lily Craven.

It was no more than the hosts deserved as they played the slicker hockey throughout.

City of Peterborough Ladies take a shot at goal during the cup win over Loughborough Town. Photo David Lowndes.

City now turn their attentions to an East Premier Division relegation fight.

They are currently outside the relegation zone only on goal difference and they have a tough game against second-placed Cambridge City seconds at Bretton Gate on Saturday (11.30am).

City of Peterborough men’s firsts are also in action at Bretton Gate on Saturday (6pm) when they host Bedford in a battle of the bottom two in the National Midlands Conference Division.

City are likely to return to East League hockey even if they beat Bedford as they are currently eight points adrift of safety having picked up just one win and five points all season.

There’s been nothing wrong with the effort and commitment of City this season, but they have been on the wrong end of many close matches.

City’s last seven defeats have all been by a single goal.

It happened again last Sunday when City went down 3-2 at Norwich City, a team that beat them 8-3 at Bretton Gate earlier in the season.

Player-coach Gareth Andrew did his bit with two short corners goals, but it wasn’t quite enough.

City have just five games to save themselves, although after tackling Bedford they entertain St Albans, the other team they hope to catch on March 3.

Not many City sides were in action last weekend as it was officially a ‘rest day’ in the East League, but the men’s sevenths did beat a St Ives team 14 points above them in Division Five 2-1 with goals from the prolific Phil Martin and Harry Kinnear.

The men’s sixths went down 6-0 to Wisbech in Division Four and the ladies 5ths lost 2-0 to Newmarket in Division Five.

It was just a fourth win of the season for the men.