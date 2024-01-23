City of Peterborough Ladies have launched operation 'Great Escape'

Tierney Augustine (left) scored twice for City of Peterborough Ladies at Chelmsford. Photo: David Lowndes.

​They looked doomed as they entered the Christmas break with just three points from their opening 11 games, but back-to-back wins has given them hope ahead of a key game against Upminster at Bretton Gate on Saturday (1pm).

City remain in the d rop zone despite a 4-1 success in a rescheduled game at Chelmsford last weekend, but they are within three points of the three teams above them, including Upminster.

City will leave the bottom two behind if they win that match.

Tierney Augustine and in-form Sophie Watts shared the City goals at Chelmsford.

Many East League games didn’t beat the weather on Saturday, although City Ladies thirds managed a 5-0 success against Long Sutton in Division Two.

Claire Bowtell, Emma Faux, Abbie Carter, Beth Cave and Laura Andrew scored for City who are sixth.

City of Peterborough men’s seconds kept their Division One promotion hopes alive with a 4-3 victory over Ipswich seconds.

Henry Ricketts scored twice with Zac Scotting and Dan Barkworth also on target for third-placed City.

City fifths went down 2-0 at St Ives in Division Three and the club’s over 40s team were beaten 3-0 in the last 16 of the National Veterans Cup at Harleston after travelling with several players over the age of 50.