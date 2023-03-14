City of Peterborough hockey players could be present at a coronation

Ben Goold (red) in action for City of Peterborough against Bedford. Photo: David Lowndes.

​City had hoped to win the National Conference Midlands title this season, but second is the best they can now hope for after a poor start to the second half of the campaign.

City did beat Bedford 4-3 at Bretton Gate last weekend to move up to third place, but leaders Harborne need just a point from their final three games to seal top spot and promotion.

And Harborne host City on Saturday seeking to avenge one of their two defeats this season.

Hockey action from City of Peterborough (red) v Bedford. Photo: David Lowndes.

City will travel in good spirits after beating old East League foes Bedford rather more comfortably than the final scoreline suggests.

Player-coach Gareth Andrew scored in the first minute and Matt Godoley’s expert finish from Scott Howard’s pinpoint pass made it 2-0 in the first quarter.

Captain Joe Finding’s well-taken short corner goal made it 3-1 before half-time with Matt Porter extending that advantage early in the third quarter before a late Bedford fightback in a niggly contest.

City of Peterborough seconds long-expected relegation from the East Premier Division was confirmed by a 7-0 loss at Chelmsford.

City fifths are a point and a place away from the relegation zone in Division Three after a 5-0 reverse at Long Sutton.

Goals from Jonathan Bigham and James Clarke plus a man-of-the-match goalkeeping display from Sam Mastin helped City sixths to a 2-1 success over St Neots in Division Four.

Craig Petrie, Dan Adams and Gary Hales were on target as City fourths drew 3-3 with Cambridge South in Division Two.

​LADIES

City of Peterborough went down 2-1 at St Albans seconds in the East Premier Division.