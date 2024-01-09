City of Peterborough Hockey Club's 's golden oldies saved the weekend

​City of Peterborough moved into the third round of the National Over 40s Cup with a 3-1 win at Melton Mowbray.

​It helps to have an England international in the squad and Gareth Andrew, who is also the current City first team coach, scored to supplement two goals from Gary Hales.

Things will get more difficult in the next round on January 21 as City must trek into deepest Norfolk to play a traditionally tough Harleston Magpies team.

None of the club’s men’s teams managed to win an East League fixture at the weekend with the seconds suffering a terrible blow to their Division One title aspirations.

Bourne Deeping first team man of the match Thomas Fowkes.

Second-placed City went down to a shock 2-1 loss at lowly Kettering to fall six points adrift of leaders Pelicans.

There was a keenly-contested draw for City thirds against St Ives. Paul Hillsdon and Grady Wing scored in a Division Two game that finished 2-2.

That point at least took the thirds above their own fourth team on goal difference. The fourths lost 2-1 at third-placed St Neots with a Wayne Humphreys penalty stroke providing the consolation goal.

Bourne Deeping also drew their Division Two game 2-2. The local side led Cambridge South twice through goals from Alex Hutton and Joseph Moisey, but eventually conceded a very late equaliser.

Action from City of Peterborough 7ths (red) v Wisbech 4ths. Photo: David Lowndes.

Thomas Fowkes was named Bourne Deeping’s man of the match.

Phil Martin’s two goals weren’t enough to save City sevenths from a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Wisbech fourths in Division Five.

The only successful City side in East League competition were the ladies seconds who saw off Newmarket 3-0 in Division One at Bretton Gate to move above their opponents into 13th.

Amelia Green, Clemmie Utting Curtis and Gemma O’Flarety scored the City goals.

The ladies third team lost 4-1 against leading Division Two side Cambridge City and the fourths were beaten 1-0 at Bourne Deeping seconds in Division Four. Player-of-the-match Holly Potts scored for Bourne Deeping.

City Ladies first team resume their battle against relegation from the Premier Division with a home game against mid-table Blueharts at Bretton Gate on Saturday (2.30pm). City are two points adrift at the foot of the table with just one win and 10 defeats from 11 games.