City of Peterborough Hockey Club teams fighting on two very different Eastern fronts

City of Peterborough captain Matt Porter (left) in action. Photo David Lowndes.

​City of Peterborough will expect to continue their relentless march to the East Premier Division table when the season continues on Saturday.

​City have a six-point lead at the halfway stage after winning 10 of their first 11 fixtures.

The only blemish in a dominant campaign arrived early on against Bishop’s Stortford.

City, who are averaging almost five goals a game and have conceded fewer than one goal per match, host Broxbourne at Bretton Gate on Saturday (4pm).

City of Peterborough Ladies are involved in a very different fight and they have a crucial game at Bretton Gate on Saturday (1pm).

The city side are third from bottom in the East Premier Division and host Broxbourne (1pm), the team just below them.

City were in an even worse position at this stage of last season, but promptly enjoyed a superb run of form to climb the table.