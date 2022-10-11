News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

City Of Peterborough Hockey Club star wins a World Cup bronze medal with England

City of Peterborough Hockey Club star Adam Drake is celebrating a bronze medal from the Over 50s World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Adam Drake (red) in action for England.
Adam Drake (red) in action for England.

England missed out in their group on goal difference to Germany so played in the bronze medal match against the hosts which they won 4-1.

England beat South Africa B (4-1), Singapore (6-0), Malaysia (6-1), Wales (9-0) and the United States (14-0) in group games before drawing 2-2 with Germany.

Drake scored against the USA and had the honour of skippering his country against Germany who lost to Holland in the final.

Drake has now helped England win one World Cup gold, three World Cup bronzes and two European Championship silvers in his Masters hockey career, as well as multiple Home International titles.

Most Popular

Clubmates Jon Short (Wales Over 55s) and Liz Dakin (England Over 65s) have also been competing in World Cup events in South Africa.

EnglandSouth AfricaWalesGermanyUnited States