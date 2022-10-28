City of Peterborough Hockey Club set for their toughest test

Gareth Andrew (red) in action for City of Peterborough. Photo: David Lowndes.

City are second having won all four of their league games so far, but third-placed Norwich City look set to challenge that record at Bretton Gate (2pm).

City’s form has been good, but they’ve beaten the three lowest placed teams as well as fourth-placed Nottingham University seconds this season so they still have a bit to prove.

"Nottingham were the best team we’ve faced this season by a country mile,” City player-coach Gareth Andrew admitted. “And Norwich will be as big a test. They have a strong squad and are always strong opponents.”

City of Peterborough Ladies hope to secure just a second win of the Esat Premier Division season at home to Letchworth on Saturday (1pm).

City are 10th with four points from five games, but don’t feel they have picked up the points their play has deserved.

Letchworth are a place behind City having lost all five matches.