City of Peterborough Hockey Club receive a finishing lesson from the coach

Gareth Andrew (red) scored a hat-trick for City of Peterborough at St Albans. Photo: David Lowndes.

​A hat-trick from player-coach Gareth Andrew sealed a 3-1 win in City's final National Conference Midlands match of the season at St Albans.

City finished fourth after reaching the halfway point battling with eventual champions Harborne for top spot, but they fell away so badly they finished 18 points behind the Midlanders.

"We were good in the first half of the season, beating Harborne among others,” Andrew said. “But a poor start to the second-half of the season with a two draws and a defeat cost us. We had showed what we were capable of by beating every other team in the league except for Norwich City.”

Andrew finished with 16 goals in 18 matches, two fewer than top scorer and set piece specialist Joe Finding.

City of Peterborough Ladies ended their East Premier Division season in fine style with a 1-1 draw at runners-up Cambridge University.

Leonie Hart scored the goal for City who finished eighth of 13 teams.

None of City’s 13 male and female sides won a promotion, but there were still two tense fixtures between City of Peterborough and Bourne Deeping teams in the final round of East League matches.

In men’s Division Three whoever lost between Bourne Deeping seconds and City fifths would be relegated with a draw favouring the former.

And it finished 1-1 thus dooming City to the drop. Ben Hicks scored their goal with Ed Moisey replying for the hosts.

But it was a role reversal in the ladies Division Two game between City thirds and Bourne Deeping firsts.

Again the losers would go down and this time City triumphed 2-1 with goals from Lisa Cave and Sue McNaughton.

Other City of Peterborough scores (including 3 games for the ladies seconds)…

Men: City 2nds 1 (Astbury), Old Southendians 3; City 3rds 1, Bourne Deeping 3; City 6ths 5 (Clark 3, Martin 2), St Ives 3; City 7ths 0, St Ives 0; City 8ths 5 (Dawson 2, Alford 2, Simpson), Cambridge South 0.