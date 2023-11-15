City of Peterborough Hockey Club raising funds for new defibrillator after match abandoned due to medical emergency
City of Peterborough Hockey Club has set about raising money for a new defibrillator after a medical emergency caused a recent men’s first team match to be abandoned.
City’s match against Bedford Tigers at Bretton Gate on October 8 had to be abandoned when an umpire collapsed and required urgent assistance.
Fortunately, among the players on the field was a qualified doctor and a paramedic, who assisted the umpire along with the on-hand first aiders before he was taken to hospital for further care.
The umpire is continuing his recovery following the incident.
There was access to two defibrillators at the sports centre but the hockey club wishes to raise enough money so that one can be installed right on the side of the hockey pitch.
To support city’s efforts fundraising efforts, visit www.gofundme.com/f/raise-money-for-a-pitch-side-defibrillator.
Chairman of the Hockey section Michael Green said: “We very fortunate that the incident happened when it did during a men’s first team game, which draws a large crowd and where there happened to be trained medical personnel on the field.
"We have 13 teams and had it been one lower down the rung then it perhaps could have been a very different outcome.
"That is why we are trying to get a new defibrillator. People need to know where they are and need quick access to it.”
The club anticipates that between £800 and £1200 needs to be raised to complete for the purchase and instillation of the unit but have already raised over £600 with donations and collections at recent matches.