Paul Hillsdon (red) scored for City of Peterborough at Deeside Ramblers.

But it was almost so much better as City raced into a 3-0 lead in just 24 minutes and, after being pegged back by a hat-trick of short corner conversions by former Pakistani international drag flick specialist Ali Ghanzafar, they went back in front through a Paul Hillsdon set-piece goal.

But back came the home side to equalise again and City had to weather a late storm to return home with a point.

Alex Boxall, Matt Goodley and Ross Ambler scored the early goals for City, all of them from open play.

Crucially Deeside pulled a goal back before half-time and scored twice in quick succession early in the third period.

Hillsdon fired City in front again in the 40th minute before Deeside levelled for the final time in the 59th minute.

“It was a hard-earned earned point, but it could have been three,” City team manager Graham Finding said. “Ali Ghanzafar is getting on a bit now, but he’s still pretty lethal from short corners.

“Hopefully it’s onwards and upwards for us now.”

City remain bottom of the Division One North Division, but only on goal difference as Birmingham University and Sheffield Hallam also only have one point from five matches.