City of Peterborough Hockey Club men gain a stylish revenge win and a plucky effort from the ladies
Either side of a shock 4-2 home loss to Bishop’s Stortford on October 12, City have won their other 12 top-flight games to establish a three-point lead at the top of the table.
City, who host Old Southendians at Bretton Gate this Saturday (4pm) took an early lead in Stortford as Adam Steffaneli-Wilson struck and, although the hosts soon equalised, Gareth Andrew fired City back in front within 60 seconds. Free-scoring Andrew struck a second goal in the second-half after strikes from Brendan Andrews and captain Matt Porter to seal a 5-1 win.
It was a good day all round for the men with all eight sides avoiding defeat and seven of them won.
The seconds saw off Harleston 3-2 with goals from Trevor Matthews, Ross Ambler and Dan Barkworth.
Carl Daniels, Charlie Cox, Andrew Fletcher and Cole Bowtell scored for the thirds as they won 4-2 v St Neots and Gary Hales (4), Josh Morley (3) and Craig Petrie were on target for the fourths in an 8-1 rout of St Ives.
The fifths beat Cambridge City 4-3 with Shane Carlton (2), Simon Buckley and Michael Boyle the men on the mark and Phil Martin and Eesa Najib scored as the sixths beat Wisbech 2-0.
The table-topping sevenths beat Ely 5-3 with goals from James Cooper, Rob Houghton, Jos Walker, Ewan Fletcher and Louie Hopkins.
The eighths were held to a 0-0 draw by St Neots.
It wasn’t such a successful weekend for the ladies, although an under 14 girls team beat Ipswich 14-0. Annabelle Robinson and Isla Hastings hit hat-tricks, Isla Lennard, Emily Kinnear and Ellie Morris scored two apiece and Elodie Collins and Beatrice Faith also netted.
City of Peterborough Ladies 4ths won their East League game with Spalding 4-1 with Esther Potter and Lucie Buckley sharing the goals.
City of Peterborough Ladies firsts remain deep in Premier Division relegation trouble despite a plucky 3-2 defeat at second-placed Harleston seconds. Tierney Augustine scored twice.
City are at home to Cambridge City seconds this Saturday (1pm).