City of Peterborough Hockey Club given a finishing lesson by students, while captain scores four for the ladies first team
City of Peterborough’s poor National League form in 2023 continued at Bretton Gate last weekend.
The city side, who have won just two of seven Conference Midland Division matches this year, were beaten 2-1 at home by University of Birmingham seconds in their penultimate league game of a frustrating campaign.
City are fourth in the 10-team table and that’s the highest they can finish regardless of the result of their final match at St Albans on Sunday.
After a drab first-half City player-coach Gareth Andrew scored with a clever flicked finish after good work from Joe Finding and Matt Goodley to put his side ahead.
But two similar goals gave the visitors the win. Scott Howard’s fine goalline stop from a short corner strike went unrewarded as a Birmingham player pounced on the rebound to equalise.
And goalkeeper Cameron Goodey saved another set-piece strike only to see a visiting player first to the ball to put his side ahead.
Finding saw a last-gap set-piece attempt thwarted by a well-placed defender on the goalline.
City of Peterborough Ladies moved up to seventh in the East Premier Division after a 4-0 win over bottom club Sudbury at Bretton Gate.
Skipper Tierney Augustine scored all her side’s goals.
They finish their season at second-placed Cambridge University on Saturday.
The East League is scheduled to finish this weekend.