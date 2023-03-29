City of Peterborough Hockey Club given a finishing lesson by students, while captain scores four for the ladies first team

Action from City of Peterborough (red) v University of Birmingham seconds. Photo: David Lowndes.

​The city side, who have won just two of seven Conference Midland Division matches this year, were beaten 2-1 at home by University of Birmingham seconds in their penultimate league game of a frustrating campaign.

City are fourth in the 10-team table and that’s the highest they can finish regardless of the result of their final match at St Albans on Sunday.

After a drab first-half City player-coach Gareth Andrew scored with a clever flicked finish after good work from Joe Finding and Matt Goodley to put his side ahead.

Tierney Augustine in action. Photo: David Lowndes.

But two similar goals gave the visitors the win. Scott Howard’s fine goalline stop from a short corner strike went unrewarded as a Birmingham player pounced on the rebound to equalise.

And goalkeeper Cameron Goodey saved another set-piece strike only to see a visiting player first to the ball to put his side ahead.

Finding saw a last-gap set-piece attempt thwarted by a well-placed defender on the goalline.

​City of Peterborough Ladies moved up to seventh in the East Premier Division after a 4-0 win over bottom club Sudbury at Bretton Gate.

Matt Goodley (red) in action for City of Peterborough v Birmingham University. Photo: David Lowndes.

Skipper Tierney Augustine scored all her side’s goals.

They finish their season at second-placed Cambridge University on Saturday.