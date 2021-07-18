City of Peterborough hockey ace is called-up to play for England again, goalkeeper selected for Wales

Adam Drake playing for England.

Drake will play in the England International Invitational - basically an unofficial Home International tournament - at over 45s level.

The event takes place at Beeston Hockey Club Nottingham between August 20 and August 22 with England taking on Wales, Scotland and Ireland on successive days.

Drake (49) is a veteran of these events. He’s won age group gold medals with England at the 2012 World Cup and the 2013 European Championships. He’s also won bronze medals at the World Cups of 2014 and 2018.

Drake also has two silver and one bronze European Championship medal.

Former City of Peterborough player Gareth Andrew has been selected for England over 35s for a similar invitation event later this year. Andrew now coaches National League side Cambridge City.