City of Peterborough goal-machine Gareth is loving the East League and Tierney cracks a crucial winner for the ladies

Gareth Andrew (red). Photo David Lowndes.

​Gareth Andrew continued his love affair with the East Premier Division with a hat-trick for City of Peterborough in a 4-1 win at Saffron Walden.

​Andrew has scored in all six league games so far this season and his treble in Essex made it 11 for the season.

Nathan Rozario also netted for second-placed City in what was a big game as Saffron Walden had started the day in third.

City led 2-0 inside the first 10 minutes and, after the hosts had pulled a goal back, scored twice more after the break.

Tierney Augustine (red). Photo David Lowndes.

City are a point behind leaders Pelicans ahead of a visit to Bretton Gate from Blueharts this Saturday (4pm).

It was also a decent day for City of Peterborough Ladies who moved into mid-table after claiming a second win of their East Premier Division campaign.

City were twice pegged back at Norwich before Tierney Augustine grabbed the final goal to seal a 3-2 win. Lily Craven and under 16 star Elana Walker also scored.

City host St Albans seconds at Bretton Gate on Saturday (1pm).

There were also East League wins for the men’s and ladies fourth teams.

Craig Petrie and Charlie Cox scored for the men in a 2-0 win over Cambridge University, while Esther Potter (2) and Helen Stevens netted for the ladies in a 3-2 success against Cambridge Nomads.

The men’s eighth team were also winners, 4-2 against Cambridge South thanks to goals from Ian Kennedy, Kelsey Brace, Jos Walker and Ed Walker.

And the club’s junior sides took the weekend win tally up to seven.

The Under 14 boys bashed Bedford 6-1 with goals from Sam Beasant (2), Ewan Fletcher (2), Nick Rooney and Josh Gould.

And the girls beat Bishop’s Stortford 3-1. Annabel Harmer, Elana Walker and Tilly Stevens were their scorers.

Four of the five bottom teams in Division One North of the men’s league are local clubs.

City of Peterborough seconds are one of them after a 4-0 defeat at Cambridge City seconds.