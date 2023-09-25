City of Peterborough count the cost of three mad minutes in National League opener

Matt Goodley (red) in action for City of Peterborough v Banbury. Photo: David Lowndes.

​City were 3-1 up and cruising against league newcomers Banbury at Bretton Gate when man-of-the-match Scott Howard was harshly sin-binned for a gentle push on an opponent.

Banbury promptly pulled a goal back from a short corner and then took advantage of a defensive lapse as captain Joe Finding failed to intercept a hopeful high ball to equalise with a high class, and very cool, finish.

City were so rattled they had to overcome a couple of goalmouth scrambles to keep hold of a point. Goalkeeper Cam Goodey made one excellent reaction save.

Hockey action from City of Peterborough (red) v Banbury. Photo: David Lowndes.

Just to compound Howard’s misery he then visited hospital to be treated for a broken knuckle which will keep him out for six weeks.

The defender had been a rock at the back, making numerous key tackles as well as saving a fierce short corner strike on the line.

The new-look City side had started the game quietly, but the lead in the second quarter with a debut National League goal for George Morris, a summer signing from Spalding.

Banbury were soon level, but second-half goals from Finding, direct from a short coner, and player-coach Gareth Andrew looked to have delivered victory until the crazy finale.

Joe Finding on the ball for City of Peterborough v Banbury. Photo: David Lowndes.

City are in National League action at University of Birmingham seconds on Sunday.

CITY ROUND-UP

City of Peterborough Ladies went down 2-1 at Blueharts in their opening East Premier Division game.

Lily Craven scored the goal for a City side who host Bishop’s Stortford at Bretton Gate on Saturday (11.30am).

City Ladies seconds, thirds and fourths all won East League matches as did the men’s thirds and fifths.

Lisa Andrew was among the scorers for the fourths in a 3-0 win at Kettering.

The men’s third team beat their own fourth team 3-1 with goals from Will Astbury, Julian Catto and Adam Drake,

Dan Barkworth scored twice as City seconds drew their first Division One game 2-2 at Cambridge South.

East League scores

Ladies: Blueharts 2, City of P’boro 1 (Craven); City of P’boro 2nds 2 (German, Thompson-Wright), Kettering 0; Pelicans 3, City of P’boro 3rds 4 (Augustine-Ohwo 2, Bowtell, Tisdale); Kettering 0, City of P’boro 4ths 3; City of P’boro 5ths 0, Wisbech 2.

Men: Cambridge South 2, City of P’boro 2nds 2 (Barkworth 2); City of P’boro 3rds (Astbury, Catto, Drake), City of P’boro 4ths 1 (Buckley); City of P’boro 5ths 3 (Senior, Rosario, Cox), Cambridge South 0; Cambridge Nomads 3, City of P’boro 6ths 2 (Martin 2); City of P’boro 7ths 1 (Fletcher), Kettering 1; Newmarket 1, City of P’boro 8ths 1 (McCoy).

OTHER CLUBS

Spalding were relegated from the Men’s Premier Division last season alongside City seconds.