City of Peterborough close to being crowned 'Kings of the East' and a vital victory for the ladies

Gareth Andrew (red) in action for City of Peterborough. Photo David Lowndes.

​City of Peterborough have one hand on the East Premier Division Championship trophy.

​The city side beat second-placed Saffron Walden 5-0 at Bretton Gate on Saturday before a 1-0 win at fourth-placed Ipswich the following day to move 11 points clear at the top with just five games to play.

Five points will clinch the title and a return to the National League for a team who travel to fifth-placed Blueharts on Saturday.

​Standings

Top half

City P’boro 17 16 0 1 +66 48

S Walden 17 12 1 4 +15 37

Bedford 16 11 2 4 +24 37

Ipswich 17 10 1 6 +6 31

Blueharts 17 10 1 6 +3 31

​Top scorer Gareth Andrew hit a hat-trick against Saffron Walden at Bretton Gate, including the crucial opening goal in a tight first-half courtesy of Adam Stefanelli-Wilson’s superb pass.

Louie Raybould and Wilson also netted before a single Ross Mulligan penalty corner strike in the first-half delivered victory at Ipswich.

City seconds also played two Division One games, but lost them both, 6-1 against Cambridge City and 5-2 against Cambridge HC. Sam Biccarrino scored in both games.

Louie Hopkins scored five times and Simon Leon hit a hat-trick in a 10-0 win for City 7ths against Cambs Nomads.

LADIES

​It was a positive weekend for City of Peterborough Ladies who enjoyed rare successes at first and second team level.

Tierney Augustine scored twice and Jody Abraham also netted as the senior side claimed a vital 3-1 win over Norwich City in a Premier Division relegation battle at Bretton Gate.

It was just a third win of the season for City who are three points from safety with five games to play. They are at St Albans seconds on Saturday.

​Standings

(Bottom 3)

Norwich D 17 4 2 11 -22 14

City P'boro 17 3 2 12 -19 11

Norwich C 17 1 4 12 -35 7

​City seconds won for the first time in Division One this season, 3-1 against Ipswich & East Suffolk with goals from Cam Braid, Becky Warr and Rhianne Saunders.

Miriam Wood, Esther Potter and Lucie Buckley scored as City fourths beat Cambs Nomads 3-0.

City Under 14 girls beat Wimbledon 4-3 on penalty strokes after a 1-1 draw to reach the National Plate semi-finals. Isla Lennard scored.