City of Peterborough are adrift at the bottom of a National League table after an agonising defeat, but ladies veterans make National Cup progress

Action from City of Peterborough Ladies seconds (red) and Cambridge South. Photo: David Lowndes.

​But it’s now surely time for the players to do their talking on the pitch as Sunday’s 3-2 Conference Midlands defeat at St Albans has left them four points adrift at the bottom of the table to leave a return to regional hockey looming.

Ground could be made up this weekend as City play two home games, against Barford Tigers on Saturday (4.30pm) and then against Harleston Magpies on Sunday (2pm).

City were leading Barford 2-1 at Bretton Gate last month when the match was abandoned eight minutes from time following a medical emergency for one of the umpires, but the Birmingham-based Tigers have reportedly strengthened since that meeting.

Harleston are mid-table opponents City should be capable of beating on home ground, but confidence could be an issue after a late collapse cost them dear at St Albans.

City led 2-1 through goals from player-manager Gareth Andrew and Matt Goodley with five minutes to go, but conceded twice to confirm a fourth defeat in five matches.

City of Peterborough Ladies are not in great shape either in the East Premier Division. They are next to bottom with three points and six defeats in seven outings after a 3-0 loss at high-fliers Cambridge City seconds.

City host mid-table Broxbourne on Saturday (1pm).

City Ladies seconds are bottom of Division One after a 3-0 home reverse at the hands of Cambridge South, but the fourths were 1-0 winners over Cambs Nomads in Division Four thanks to a Florence Lyons goal.

And City fifths drew 3-3 at Wisbech in Division Five with Liana Jones, Jenny Brassington and Jess Goodley on target.

The only City men’s team to taste East League victory were the sixths as Phil Martin hit a hat-trick in a 4-2 win over Cambridge South. It’s a third win on the spin for the thirds who had lost their first four matches.

City seconds lost a top-of-the-table clash in Division One 2-1 at St Ives. Luke Broadway scored the goal.

The thirds drew 3-3 with Cambridge City in Division Two with goals coming from Will Astbury, Tom Seaton and Tom Tuffnell.

City of Peterborough Ladies secured a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Leicester in the first round of the National Over 45s Cup.

Short corner specialist Andrea Howard equalised from a set-piece before a fine finish from Helen Stevens secured victory 12 minutes from time.

City’s Under 14 girls ventured to Harleston in deepest Norfolk in the second round of their National Cup and won 3-1 on penalty flicks after a 2-2 draw.

City Under 14 boys were knocked out 4-1 by Blueharts. Joe German scored the goal.