​City martial artists excel in world event in Liverpool

​All three members of the MPSK Peterborough team who attended the WMO (World Martial Arts Organisation) Championships in Liverpool brought back medals.
Published 6th Dec 2023, 14:00 GMT
​From the left, Jake McLaughlin, Graham Hancock and Shannon Parker.​From the left, Jake McLaughlin, Graham Hancock and Shannon Parker.
​Shannon Parker, Graham Hancock and Jake McLaughlin all competed in full contact fighting.

Parker and Graham won gold in their categories with McLaughlin winning a bronze medal in his first competition. They shrugged off the absence of their mentor Master Ian Parker who couldn’t travel because of a medical procedure.

His daughter Shannon Parker said: “I am so incredibly proud of the lads.

"They were absolutely amazing. It was a big change for all of us, especially me as it was my first fight in 23 years without my dad present but if anything, it made us all push even harder for our medals.”

The MPSK squad are next in action in January in the European Championships in Chesterfield.

