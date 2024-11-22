City man wants a shot at a bareknuckle boxing legend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough man ​Martin Reffell is close to a shot at a bareknuckle boxing legend.

​BYB Extreme Fighting Series have made the Peterborough fighter the number one contender for the World Middleweight Championship, held by Lorawnt T ‘Smash’ Nelson.

The American also holds the super-middleweight belt that he defends against James Connelly in a rematch in America in January.

Reffell is looking to fight in February and March and said: “I need to keep that number one spot and ‘Smash’ is the one I want. He is a three-weight world champion and the best of the best.

Martin Reffell (left) in action. Photo Brooklyn Freeman

“It would be a great fight. It would go down in history as one of the best as me and ‘LT’ are cut from the same cloth. We can both get hit by huge shots and keep coming forward.

“We have had some back and forth through social media. He put a clip of me running away which would never happen.”

Reffell has proved himself in his eight-fight bareknuckle boxing career.

He has captured British honours and moved into world-title contention in March by out-toughing quality Filipino Rolando Dy over five rounds.

That put him on course to fight GB superstar Barrie Jones, but the Welshman took on Nelson instead and was beaten.

“I have worked hard to get where I am,” said Reffell. “None of my fights have been easy. I have shown that I have the heart to keep going when it gets tough in there.

“I’m not saying I’m the most technical fighter, but I can get in there and have a fight with anyone. Bumps and bruises don’t bother me. I know the fight I want, but if I don’t get it, I will have to look elsewhere.”