City man Meins was punch perfect at the O2 Arena

​Danny Meins was punch perfect on a big night of bareknuckle boxing in London.
By Matt Bozeat
Published 24th May 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Danny MeinsDanny Meins
Danny Meins

​The city fighter was matched with Tony Meehan, a scrapper with a huge profile in combat sports.

Meehan had more than 22 million views of his last fight, but struggled to hit Meins, until the dying seconds of their three-round fight at the O2 Arena.

Meins said: “With 10 seconds to go he caught me in the stomach and it took the wind out of me – but I carried on.”

Other than that, Meins was dominant. The taller boxer by a couple of inches, Meins used his height and reach advantages effectively, scoring well with jabs and then pulling out of range.

The punches left Meehan’s face bloodied, the doctor examining him before letting him out for the last round.

Meins clearly won all three rounds on the judges’ scorecards, his second win for promoters BKB TM after a stoppage victory on his debut.

​He added: “I’m glad I went the distance this time. Now I know what it feels like. I just did what I was told to do by my corner.”

